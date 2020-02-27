Basketball: Bulgaria's China tour canceled due to coronavirus

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s national men’s basketball team have canceled their summer tour of China following the coronavirus outbreak, their coach said on Thursday.

“We had to play between six and nine matches in China against strong clubs and visiting national teams, including Estonia and it would be great to go on such a tour,” Rosen Barchovski told local media.

“However, we have to cancel it because of the coronavirus and we will look for another option.”

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China, has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 2,800.

The rapid spread of the virus in places like Italy, Iran and South Korea in recent days has caused the cancellation of several sporting events.