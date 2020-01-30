Factbox: Tesla, Apple, Starbucks warn of virus hit; firms restrict travel, flights cancelled

(Reuters) - Tesla warned a delay in the output of Shanghai-built Model 3 cars would hurt first-quarter profit after China ordered a shutdown of the factory following a virus outbreak that has killed 170 people and infected thousands.

Companies have shut thousands of stores, restricted travel to China and asked staff there to work from home.

Here’s what large companies have said about the outbreak:

TRAVEL ADVISORIES/EVACUATIONS/QUARANTINES:

*Facebook suspended non-essential travel to mainland China and told employees who had travelled there to work from home.

*Alibaba extended work-from-home days after a prolonged Lunar New Year break ends on Feb. 2. Novartis and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) did so as well for China staff.

*Tencent extended holidays until Feb 9.

*Tiktok owner Bytedance asked employees who travelled during the holidays to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. E-commerce firm Pinduoduo and UBS Group have advised similar action.

*HSBC banned travel to Hong Kong and China, and asked employees who travelled to the mainland recently to quarantine themselves at home.

*Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered took similar quarantine measures. Standard Chartered also restricted travel to China, as did Commonwealth Bank of Australia, SK Hynix, LG Display, Honda Motor and Nippon Steel, Roche and Mondelez .

*LG Electronics, LG Chemical, Exxon Mobil and Brazilian miner Vale SA suspended travel to China.

STORE/FACTORY CLOSURES:

*Alphabet’s Google temporarily shut all offices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

*Toyota Motor, which restricted China travel, shut factories in the country through Feb. 9.

*Samsung Electronics, which has chip, display and home-appliance plants in China, extended a suspension of some factories in line with government guidance. It had earlier advised employees who visited Hubei to stay at home for seven days.

*Samsung supplier Samsung SDI expects the outbreak to hurt current-quarter earnings.

*AB Inbev suspended production at its Wuhan brewery.

*Apple closed one of its retail stores in China and reduced hours at others, and restricted employee travel. It said it had baked into its outlook uncertainty related to the outbreak.

*Walt Disney shut its resorts and theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong during what is likely their busiest time of the year.

*McDonald’s shut all stores in Hubei.

*Starbucks warned results would be hit after it shut over half its cafes in the country.

*Japan’s Fast Retailing temporarily closed about 100 Uniqlo stores in Hubei.

*IKEA closed all its 30 stores in China. It has restricted China travel.

*Yum China temporarily closed some KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Wuhan, and Luckin Coffee closed its cafes in the city.

*Imax delayed film releases in China.

*H&M closed 45 stores and suspended business travel to and within China. Staff arriving from China are advised to stay home for 14 days.

*Swatch closed five stores in Wuhan and suspended travel to and from China.

AIRLINE CANCELLATIONS:

*British Airways suspended all direct flights to and from China until at least Jan. 31. Finnair suspended routes to Nanjing and Beijing until end-March.

*United Airlines, Air Canada, Taiwan’s China Airlines, Jetstar Asia, Korean Air and IndiGo cancelled some flights to China.

*American Airlines, the largest U.S. carrier, said it will suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai.

*Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will cut capacity to and from mainland China by half or more from Jan. 30 to end-March.

*Air Seoul suspended all flights to China. Indonesia’s Lion Air cancelled some this month and all flights to China next month.

HOTELS, CRUISES:

*InterContinental Hotels will allow customers to change or cancel for free stays booked through official channels and scheduled between Jan. 23-Feb. 29 across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan..

*Hyatt Hotels said guests who booked stays through its official channels and are cancelling due to the coronavirus outbreak, or are Chinese guests outbound to its Asia Pacific hotels, can cancel stays or change dates for free.

*Royal Caribbean Cruises said its 2020 earnings would be hurt after it cancelled three trips of its China-based cruise liner following discussions with health authorities over the coronavirus outbreak.

A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks shop as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BOOKING PLATFORMS, AGENCIES:

*Ctrip, China’s largest online booking platform, said more than 300,000 hotels on its platform had agreed to refunds on bookings between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8. Refunds also include flight tickets, cruises and car rentals.

*Fliggy, Alibaba’s booking site, offered similar refunds.

*Some Chinese tour operators such as China International Travel Service offered refunds and many European tour operators cancelled tours to China.