China businesses to restart at larger scale by late Feb, early March: Ministry of Transport

BEIJING (Reuters) - Businesses in China are predicted to resume operations at a larger scale in late February or early March, an official at the ministry of transport said at a media briefing on Saturday.

“China will continue to fasten the pace of business resumption of delivery services,” said Wu Chungeng, an official at China’s Ministry of Transport.

He added delivery services of China Post, SF Express and jd.com have resumed full operations, while 66.7% of other delivery companies have restarted delivery services.