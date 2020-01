Satellite image of Dabie Mountain Regional Medical Centre in Huanggang, Hubei, China September 3, 2019. Picture taken September 3, 2019. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country rose to 213 as of end-Thursday, with another 1,982 new cases confirmed.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China reached 9,692 as of end-Thursday, NHC said in a statement.