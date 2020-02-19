Mainland China reports 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Feb. 18

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 1,886 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 29.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 74,185.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,004 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 136 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 132 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 116 people died.