Mainland China reports 327 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 27

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a full face mask in a street in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 433 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,788 as of the end of Thursday, up by 44 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 41 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 28 people died.