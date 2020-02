FILE PHOTO - People visit heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery in Shanghai, China November 27, 2018. Picture taken November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar (CAT.N) reopened most of its facilities in China on Monday, the company said.

The heavy equipment maker, which has multiple facilities in the world’s second-largest economy, said it is following the local government’s direction following the coronavirus outbreak on remaining openings.