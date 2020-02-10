Caterpillar says most of its Chinese facilities reopened on February 10

FILE PHOTO - People visit heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery in Shanghai, China November 27, 2018. Picture taken November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar (CAT.N) reopened most of its facilities in China on Monday after getting the go-ahead from the local government following the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

The heavy equipment maker has multiple facilities in the world’s second-largest economy. While none of its factories were in the worst-affected province, the company had delayed their reopening after the Lunar New Year by a week.

China accounts for up to 10% of Caterpillar’s sales.

The company said it is following the local government’s direction on remaining openings and monitoring the epidemic’s impact on its dealer network and supply chain.