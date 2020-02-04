Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) plans to cut 30% of its global capacity over the short-term, including 90% of capacity to mainland China as it grapples with a sharp fall in demand due to the coronovirus epidemic, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“We will monitor the situation closely and adjust accordingly,” Cathay Chief Executive August Tang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

The South China Morning Post first reported the planned capacity cuts.