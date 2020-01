FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would temporarily raise the limit on small bank batch payments to 500 million yuan ($72.42 million) from Friday until Jan. 30, to ease fund transfers amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak, which originated in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 25 people and infected more than 800.