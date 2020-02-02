China central bank to inject $174 billion via reverse repos on February 3

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country battles a new coronavirus outbreak.

The People’s Bank of China made the announcement in a statement published on its website on Sunday. It also said that the total liquidity in the banking system will be 900 billion yuan higher than the same period in 2019.