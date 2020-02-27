U.S. CFTC is 'closely' monitoring markets as pandemic fears mount: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it is closely monitoring trading as pandemic fears pummel markets, sinking global equities, pushing oil futures to their lowest in a year and roiling wheat and corn markets.

A unit of the CFTC’s market oversight division has been closely watching markets as coronavirus fears prompted a sell-off in markets this week, a spokesman for the CFTC said.

“We’re watching very closely,” he said.

The CFTC earlier this week on Twitter warned investors to be wary of claims from brokers they can help investors profit from events like coronavirus.