Coronavirus patient re-hospitalized in China's Chengdu after testing positive again

Worker Wang Fu wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant at an apartment of a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - A coronavirus patient initially discharged following recovery in southwestern Sichuan province’s Chengdu city has been readmitted after testing positive again during a quarantine period at home, the city’s public health clinical center said on Friday.

Similar cases have been reported in other regions, the center said in a statement.

China’s National Health Commission recommends recovered patients to continue to monitor their health for 14 days, wear masks and reduce outdoor activities after leaving hospitals due to risks of contracting other pathogens.