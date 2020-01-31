Chevron asks staff to postpone all non-essential travel to China

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Thursday it has asked its employees to postpone all “non-essential” business travel to China in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Currently, no Chevron personnel or assets are affected,” the company said in an email to Reuters. “As a precautionary measure, we have advised employees to postpone all non-essential travel to China.”

Chevron employees are also required to receive approval from the company’s senior management for all travel to China that is “deemed business critical”, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Several companies have taken similar measures as precautionary steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China that has so far killed more than 200 and infected more than 9,800 in the country. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.