Chevron asks staff to postpone 'non-essential' business travel to China: memo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has asked its employees to postpone all “non-essential” business travel to China in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Chevron employees are also required to receive approval from the company’s senior management for all travel to China that is “deemed business critical”, the health advisory memo said.

The death toll from the virus in China has crossed 200, with overall cases worldwide rising rapidly in an outbreak that the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency. [nL4N29Z6DC]