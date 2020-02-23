Commodities
February 23, 2020 / 8:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says major coal firms restore 95% of production capacity

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s coal companies controlled by the central government have resumed operations and are back at more than 95% of their capacity, an official with the National Energy Administration said on Sunday.

Lu Junling, head of the administration’s coal department, told a news conference that the capacity resumption rate for all coal firms has reached 76.5%.

The adverse impact from the coronavirus outbreak on China’s coal production has been largely eliminated, Lu added

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

