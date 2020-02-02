China will help makers of vital goods resume operations as soon as possible: state TV

FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China said on Sunday it will help firms that produce vital goods resume work as soon as possible, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, citing a meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Non-essential sectors, however, will be allowed flexibility in how they resume operations after the Lunar New Year holiday as the country seeks to stem spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

CCTV also said China will speed up construction of hospitals in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and ensure sufficient medical supplies to deal with the virus there and in Wuhan city.