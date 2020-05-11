China's health authority to tighten rules on laboratory controls

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit examines specimens inside a laboratory following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will require local health authorities to tighten their supervision over how virus strains and their samples are handled in labs, the National Health Commission said in a draft rule issued on Monday.

Provincial governments should prevent unapproved transport of strains and samples of the new coronavirus that has killed over 280,000 people globally and provide central health authorities with details on any between-lab transportation of the virus.