China police handle 274 cases of price gouging, hoarding during virus outbreak

People wear protective masks as they walk outside a shopping mall, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s police authorities have handled 274 cases of illegal commercial practices such as price gouging and hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, an official with China’s public security bureau told a briefing on Friday.

Li Jingsheng, the director of the public security administration at the Ministry of Public Security, also said they have dealt with a total of 1,787 cases of illegal wildlife trafficking during the outbreak.

China has temporarily banned all such wild animal trade, as the coronavirus is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan.