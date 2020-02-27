Cycling: UAE Tour canceled over coronavirus, say teams

BERLIN (Reuters) - The UAE Tour featuring some of the world’s leading riders has been canceled with two stages remaining due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to several teams on Thursday.

“We have taken note of the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the occurrence of the coronavirus,” the Dutch Jumbo-Visma team said on their Twitter feed.

“We wish all the people involved the very best, awaiting further developments.”

In another Twitter message, the Astana team said: “It is reported that @uae_tour is canceled due to the situation with coronavirus However, we are waiting for the official communication from the organization of the race.”

There was no immediate word from the race organizers.