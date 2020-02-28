Cyprus to temporarily shut checkpoints in coronavirus measure

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus will shut four checkpoints linking the two sides of the ethnically-split island for seven days as a precaution against the spread of coronovirus, Cypriot media reported on Friday.

Two media outlets quoted Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou saying the closure would come into effect on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Thousands of people use the checkpoints on a daily basis. There are seven checkpoints in total, running along a United Nations controlled ‘green line’ carving the island into two.

Two of those closed - a pedestrian crossing in the heart of the capital Nicosia and a road crossing in Ayios Dhometios, a Nicosia suburb - are the island’s busiest, bustling with hundreds of commuters and workers daily.

Cyprus has no confirmed coronovirus cases on either side. The island has been divided among its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations since 1974, when Turkish forces invaded after a brief Greek inspired coup.