(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Wednesday it has expanded its travel change fee waiver to include Seoul, South Korea, through April 30, as coronavirus spreads to regions outside China.

The U.S. airline, which previously issued a waiver for Shanghai and Beijing, joins a number of North American carriers and hotels who have allowed customers to rebook travel to South Korea and Italy.