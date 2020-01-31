Delta says it will suspend all U.S.-China flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said Friday it will temporarily suspend all remaining U.S.-China flights after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus.
Delta said earlier this week it was halving its U.S.-China schedule to about 21 weekly flights.
Delta said the last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5. The suspension is set to last through April 30.
