Shanghai Disney to be closed to help prevent spread of virus

BEIJING (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan, killing 25 people and infecting more than 800, the theme park operator said.

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday starting Friday, a period when the Shanghai Disney park would be usually packed with tourists.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown,” it said on its website.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and... announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”

Many businesses including retailers, airlines, travel agencies and hotel operators are on high alert, as a new coronavirus outbreak overshadows the week-long holiday plans.