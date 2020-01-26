Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus: CCTV

FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the entrance to Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s popular amusement parks Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from Jan. 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.

Business is going on as usual at the hotels inside Hong Kong Disneyland, however, CCTV reported.

The Shanghai government said on Friday that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday.

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that started on Friday, a period when the amusement parks would be usually packed with tourists.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year and has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.