World News
March 1, 2020 / 5:29 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Dominican Republic confirms first case of coronavirus

1 Min Read

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Health authorities in the Dominican Republic said on Sunday that they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, a tourist visiting from Italy.

The patient was transferred on Sunday to an isolation room in a hospital near the capital and is in stable condition, Health Minister Rafael Sanchez said at a press conference. Another tourist from France is under observation in the hospital and awaiting test results for the virus.

Reporting by Ezequiel Abiu Lopez; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
