DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state-controlled port operator DP World has suspended all staff travel to China until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak there, a spokesman told Reuters.

“All travel to China is suspended until further notice, unless for emergency purposes,” the spokesman said.