FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The coronavirus epidemic poses a bigger a risk to the economy the longer it is allowed to last, the European Central Bank’s chief economist, Philip Lane, said on Thursday.

“More widespread contagion and a longer interruption in normal economic activity constitute additional downside risks to near-term projections,” Lane told an audience in London.