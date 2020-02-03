Coronavirus had huge market impact but policymaker caution needed: ECB

FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians wearing facial masks are reflected on an electric board showing stock prices outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos cautioned against a hasty response to the coronavirus outbreak, even if the outbreak has already had a “huge” impact on global markets.

“I think we have to be very prudent. We are in the first stage of this outbreak and know very little about the characteristics of the virus so far”, de Guindos told Greek broadcaster ERT in a television interview.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus is an important element that has had a huge impact on equity markets and commodity prices,” de Guindos said. “Markets don’t like uncertainties.”