FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday that assuming the coronavirus peaks in February and March, global economic growth could be hit by 0.15 to 0.3 percentage point during the first quarter.

Assuming the same time scale, the bank said China’s GDP growth could be cut by 0.5 to 1 percentage point during the quarter.