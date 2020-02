FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen in front of a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will definitely be able to minimise the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and will maintain the development momentum of the country’s economy, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, state media reported.

China will strive to achieve this year’s development targets, Xi added, in a telephone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the report said.