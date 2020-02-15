Business News
February 15, 2020 / 3:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China will maintain prudent monetary policy amid coronavirus epidemic

FILE PHOTO: Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain its prudent monetary policy, vice governor of the central bank said on Saturday, at a time the economy has been hit by a coronaviurs outbreak.

Fan Yifei, vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, told a press briefing that consumer prices were unlikely to rise sharply.

He added that non-performing loan ratio remained relatively low in China and he saw space to deal with bad loan problems.

Reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing, writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Himani Sarkar

