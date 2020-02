FILE PHOTO: An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice international airport, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines is suspending its Hong Kong flights and will be reducing flights on its Bangkok route in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong flights will be suspended until March 20 and daily flights to Bangkok will be reduced from two to one on certain days, the company said in a statement.