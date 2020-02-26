Electrolux says implementing Italy travel ban until March 9 due to Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Interiors of Electrolux R&D facility are pictured at their plant in Pordenone, Italy, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Giulio Piovaccari/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Wednesday it had decided on ban travel by its employees to and from Italy, where it has manufacturing facilities in some regions affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have decided on a travel ban to and from Italy until March 9 and are implementing local measures to minimize the risks to our employees,” an Electrolux spokesman told Reuters in e-mailed comments.

“This includes restrictions on visitors to our sites, encouraging employees to work from home, and more.”

The company’s plants in Italy include a refrigerator factory in Susegana, Veneto and a dishwasher factory in Solaro, Lombardy, two of the regions affected by the coronavirus in Italy.

Italy is one of the countries outside of China that has seen the most coronavirus infections so far.

“It is too soon to say if the development in Italy will cause any impact in addition to the supply disruptions in China,” the spokesman said.