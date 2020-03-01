Dubai Expo 2020 organizers following coronavirus situation closely

DUBAI (Reuters) - Organizers of Dubai Expo 2020, which starts in October, are following the coronavirus outbreak closely, but are hopeful global efforts to manage the virus will succeed, an Expo 2020 spokesman said on Sunday.

“The safety and well-being of everyone visiting Expo 2020 Dubai is of paramount importance to us, and we’re working closely with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention to apply the guidance that they have provided,” the spokesman said

Expo 2020, which is scheduled to run for six months, is seen as a boost to the emirates’s tourism sector and economy with earlier projections showing it could attract 11 million foreign visitors.