Four Chinese citizens with coronavirus in UAE are tourists: official

A traveller wears a mask as she arrives at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) - The four members of a Chinese family who have been diagnosed in the United Arab Emirates with the new coronavirus were tourists who arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 16, UAE health ministry official Hussein al-Rand told Reuters.

Rand declined to say which of the UAE’s seven emirates the family were being treated in, had visited, or which airport they arrived in. He said the government had traced those who had come into contact with the family in the UAE, with all testing negative for the virus.