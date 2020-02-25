Dubai airport suspends flights with Iran, except for Tehran

FILE PHOTO: Travellers wear masks as they arrive at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport has suspended all flights to and from the Islamic republic of Iran, with the exception of Tehran, its capital, an airport representative said on Tuesday.

Two more Iranians infected with the new coronavirus have died in Iran, media said, taking to 14 its tally of deaths.

Bahrain, which reported a second case of the disease, said it was suspending all Dubai flights until further notice.