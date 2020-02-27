World News
February 27, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Estonia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia has confirmed its first coronavirus case, involving a man who returned from Iran, Estonian health authorities said on Thursday.

“We are talking about a permanent resident of Estonia who is not a citizen of Estonia,” Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik told public broadcaster ETV. “According to my information, he is a citizen of Iran.”

“The person has been isolated,” Kiik told the broadcaster, adding that the person arrived in Estonia on Wednesday night, traveling on a bus from Riga in Latvia.

Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; additional reporting by Andrey Kuzmin in Moscow, Editing by Andrew Osborn

