EU industry chief mulls measures to support tourism, cars, sectors hit by virus

FILE PHOTO: European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks during the presentation of the European Commission's data/digital strategy in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union commissioner for industry said on Thursday the bloc was considering possible measures to support sectors hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, but would need more time to assess its precise economic impact.

“It is important to begin to coordinate measures that we could possibly take,” Thierry Breton told reporters, listing tourism, cars, electronics, healthcare and toys among the industrial sectors that could need help.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of EU industry ministers in Brussels, he added that measures could be taken only after a clear assessment of economic damage was made. He said the EU would discuss the matter again in a month’s time.