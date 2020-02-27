EU experts agree border closures inappropriate to tackle virus: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments’ experts have agreed that blocking cross-border movement within the bloc of people with coronavirus symptoms would be counter-productive to tackle the outbreak, an EU official said on Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of national experts on Wednesday, the official said, adding that this position will be reviewed weekly.

The official added that quarantine measures for those with symptoms were considered much more effective to contrast the epidemic in Europe. At EU external borders, experts advised instead to have “systematic” checks, the official said.