FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it could help finance the repatriation of Europeans affected by the coronavirus in China through a so-called EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

A spokesman for the bloc’s executive told a news briefing that there had not been any requests so far from EU member states for help with repatriation of citizens.