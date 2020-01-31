Factbox: Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

(Reuters) - A growing number of countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by a rapidly spreading new virus.

A chartered Boeing 747-400 plane carrying carrying evacuated South Koreans from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, arrives at Gimpo International Airport in Gimpo, South Korea, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Following are some countries’ evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the health risk from those who are returning.

- Hundreds of South Koreans flown home on a charter flight from China were greeted with welcome signs on Friday as they arrived at quarantine centers where nearby residents had staged protests only a day before. The 368 South Koreans were transported to two facilities in Asan and Jincheon, cities about 80 km (50 miles) south of the capital Seoul, where they will be isolated. The aircraft carrying the evacuees from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in China, landed in Seoul earlier.

- A third chartered flight repatriating Japanese people arrived from Wuhan on Friday, bringing the total number of repatriated nationals to 565. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan is making arrangements to repatriate all Japanese who want to return from Wuhan and surrounding areas, but that a fourth plane is unlikely to be dispatched this week.

- Kazakhstan has asked Beijing to allow 98 Kazakh students to leave Wuhan.

- Germany will evacuate 90 citizens from the Wuhan area.

- Morocco will evacuate 100 citizens, mostly students, from around Wuhan.

- Spain’s government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate its nationals.

- The United States evacuated 220 citizens from Wuhan including 50 diplomats and contractors.

- A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals flew out on Friday from Wuhan, the British government said. The civilian aircraft chartered by the Foreign Office is due to arrive at 1 p.m. (1300 GMT) in Britain on Friday, before continuing on to Spain, where the home countries of European Union citizens will take responsibility for the remaining passengers.

- Canada has about 167 nationals in the Wuhan area, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said. While he did not rule out evacuations, he did not indicate there were any planned, adding that consular requests would be evaluated on a case by case basis.

- Russia has been in talks with China about evacuating its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province.

- The Dutch government is assessing ways to evacuate 20 citizens from Wuhan, press agency ANP reported.

- Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei and quarantine them on Christmas Island. Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not say how many of the 600 Australians registered in the Hubei region could be helped, adding Australia would also be working to help New Zealand and Pacific island citizens.

- New Zealand said on Thursday it would charter a plane to assist its citizens wanting to leave Wuhan. Consular teams will work with health officials to ensure the risks of transmission of the virus to New Zealand are carefully managed.

Slideshow (3 Images)

- Indonesia is preparing to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan and will quarantine them for at least 14 days on arrival. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the government is working with Beijing authorities on the evacuation. She said that there were at least 243 Indonesians in areas declared to be in lockdowns, the majority in Wuhan.

- France has evacuated some nationals from Wuhan. Earlier, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri told television channel CNews, France’s first flight would carry people with no symptoms. “These people will be put under quarantine. And then there will be a second flight, at a yet undefined date, with people showing symptoms ... who will be cared for in Paris,” he said.

- Thailand is sending a plane to Wuhan to bring back its citizens on Saturday, a government minister said.