Facebook asks employees to put off non-essential travel to China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has asked employees to suspend non-essential travel to mainland China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The company also told employees who had traveled to China to work from home.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees,” a company spokesman told Reuters. The virus has killed over 100 people in China and has spread to more than 10 countries.