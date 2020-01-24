Finnair still operating all flights to China

(Reuters) - Finland’s national airline Finnair said on Friday that it was operating to all its destinations in China normally, but that it was closely monitoring the development of the coronavirus situation.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely. At this stage it is too early to estimate what the impacts of the coronavirus may be on aviation or on Finnair financials,” Finnair spokeswoman told Reuters by email.

Asian routes are a cornerstone of Finnair’s strategy as northern routes cut flight times to Asia. The company’s shares have been falling since early morning on fears that coronavirus could affect the traffic on its key China routes and were down 4.3% as of 1444 GMT.

Finnair does not have any direct or codeshare flights to Wuhan, the company added.