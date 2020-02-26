China quarantines 94 on flight from Seoul after three show fever symptoms: CCTV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has quarantined 94 passengers on a flight from Seoul to Nanjing after three were showing signs of fever, the state broadcaster CCTV said early on Wednesday.

Flight OZ349 from Seoul landed in the eastern Chinese city of Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.

None of the three Chinese tourists suffering from fever had any recent links to Wuhan or Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, CCTV said.