China postpones high-level business forum amid virus outbreak

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has postponed a high-level business forum that is usually held in late March amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 420 people.

China Development Forum, which is hosted by a foundation under the State Council, has delayed this year’s meeting until further notice, a media representative of the forum told Reuters on Tuesday.

The forum is usually attended by high-level government officials and senior executives from multinational companies.