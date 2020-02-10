China rejects Foxconn's request to resume production in key Shenzhen plant: source

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn was not allowed to resume production in its plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that had been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Authorities in the manufacturing hub of Shenzhen will check the plant again later this week to ensure virus control measures are properly in place, the person said, adding that employees there were told not to return to work on Tuesday.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, makes electronic devices for global vendors including Apple.