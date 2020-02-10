Apple iPhone maker Foxconn approved to resume Shenzhen plant production: source

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks are seen in an Apple Store, as China is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple iPhone maker Foxconn (2317.TW) has received Chinese government approval to resume production at a key plant in the southern city of Shenzhen, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters late on Monday.

The plant’s reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday had been delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus in China.

About 20,000 people, or roughly 10% of Foxconn’s workforce in Shenzhen, had returned to the plant as of Monday, the source said, adding that the company told some of its employees there late on Monday to return to work the next day.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple (AAPL.O).

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Foxconn for comment.