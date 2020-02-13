Foxconn says recent Reuters reports on factory resumption in China were not factual

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen at a Foxconn booth at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Thursday that recent Reuters reports on its plant resumption plans in China were not factual.

Foxconn made the comments in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange, but it did not elaborate on its production status. The world’s largest contract electronics maker is a supplier to tech giant Apple and others.

Many businesses have delayed resuming output after the long Lunar New Year holiday due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China.