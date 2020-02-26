French Riviera city cancels carnival over coronavirus fears

Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi and his wife Laura arrive with their daughter at the flower parade as part of the 136th Carnival parade in Nice, France, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Mediterranean city of Nice has canceled the last major day of its carnival due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus outbreak in Europe, its mayor said on Wednesday.

The carnival, which started on February 15, was set for a big finale on Saturday. Nice, which is close to Northern Italy, where there has been a spate of deaths from the virus in recent days, also canceled fireworks planned for Sunday.

“While not a single case of coronavirus has been detected in Nice... I have decided to cancel the last day of the carnival,” mayor Christian Estrosi said on his Twitter feed.